Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
A woman with a newborn was carjacked in the parking garage at the Target in the city's South Loop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police were searching Tuesday afternoon for a man who fired a half dozen shots as he carjacked a mother with a newborn in the Target parking garage in Chicago's South Loop.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at the Target located at West Roosevelt and South Clark Street.

The offender, who was last seen wearing a yellow leather jack, first snatched a woman's purse and sought to escape in a stolen vehicle in the second floor of the parking garage. However, he locked himself out of that vehicle.

Then, the man ran over to a woman who had her newborn in the vehicle, demanding their vehicle. She pulled her baby and carseat from the car, but then as they struggled he fired shots. He then drove away in her Subaru.

The offender's gunshots did not hit anyone. The mother was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is in his 20s, 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

The Target was still open Tuesday, despite the crime tape.

In a statement Tuesday night, a Target spokesperson said, "At Target, the safety and security of our guests and team members is a top priority. We are working with law enforcement on this matter."
