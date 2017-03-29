NEWS

Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended

A woman, left, is taken into custody on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Police in Washington, D.C., said shots were fired Wednesday morning near Capitol Hill.

Officers noticed an erratic and aggressive driver in the 100-block of Independence Avenue SW just after 9:20 a.m.

As they tried to stop the vehicle, police said the female driver tried to make a U-turn and nearly hit a police cruiser and other officers standing nearby. She did hit another vehicle.

During a short chase, officers trying to make an arrest fired shots, but no one was hurt. The woman was taken into custody at Independence and 3rd Street SW, police said.

Surrounding streets were temporarily blocked to traffic and pedestrians for an investigation, police said.
