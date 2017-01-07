FOOD DRIVE

Show your chivalry at the Medieval Times Fill the Pantry Drive
The knights at Medieval Times need your help to fight hunger.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
The knights at Medieval Times need your help to fight hunger. January 3 - February 5, 2017 they are asking everyone to drop off three non-perishable food items at their castle in Schaumburg. Anyone who donates will receive 40% off adult tickets, and 25% for children's tickets. The donated food will be distributed by the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

In 2016, Medieval Times collected 11,443 pounds of food during their fill the pantry drive. Nationwide, Medieval Times gathered more than 25,000 pounds of food. The knights and Shawn Block, Master of Ceremonies at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, joined Eyewitness News live from their Schaumburg castle to talk about the importance of giving back.

Medieval Times "Fill the Pantry" Food Drive to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository
Through Feb. 5, 2017
All performances
Medieval Times, 2001 N. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL

Admission: With donation of three non-perishable food items, 40 percent off adult tickets (regularly $61.95, now $37.17) and 25 percent off tickets for children age 12 and younger (regularly, $36.95, now $27.71).
Order tickets on-line at medievaltimes.com, using discount code FOOD17, or at the Medieval Times box office.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
