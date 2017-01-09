  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Sketch of man who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint released

(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has released a sketch of the suspect who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint last week in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police said two men ran up to a female worker in the 2200-block South Van Vlissingen Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, showed a gun, then robbed her and ran off down an alley.

The suspect seen in the sketch above is described as a man between 28 and 30 years old, about 6-foot and 195 pounds with brown eyes and hanging black dreadlocks above the shoulder, according to police and a press release from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities described the second suspect as a man between 28 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and hanging black dreadlocks above the shoulder. He was wearing a green and brown camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select Option 2), U. S. Postal Inspector Kimberly Hairston (312) 983-8545, U.S. Postal Police (312) 983-6285, or Chicago Police Department (312) 747-8273, Case JA-103953.
