JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens, N.Y. --President Trump's childhood home in Queens was sold for $2.14 million -- more than double the average value of comparable homes in the area.
The property was auctioned off by an investor.
"This property is so much more than just real estate; it's the childhood home of the 45th President of the United States, and it's a part of history," said Misha Haghani, principal of auction house ParamountRealty USA.
The deal on the first property connected to Republican President-elect Donald Trump closed March 23.
The 1940 Tudor-style house, in a leafy part of Queens, was offered to bidders last fall, but that auction was canceled after publicity sparked a burst of last-minute interest. Before the most recent sale, city records show an investor ultimately bought the home from the Kestenberg family for nearly $1.4 million.
See photos from inside the home here:
The president-elect's father, developer Fred Trump, built the five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom, brick-and-stucco home at 85-15 Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, an upper-middle-class enclave about 10 miles east of Midtown Manhattan.
The president-elect lived there until he was about 4, when the family moved to another home Fred Trump had built nearby.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.