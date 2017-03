Illinois State Police are combing for shell casings after a possible shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 31st Street.Some inbound local lanes are closed for the investigation at 35th Street.The possible shooting was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.There are no reports of injuries and no reports of anything struck.The inbound express lanes are still open.This is a breaking news story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for updates.