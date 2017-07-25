NEWS

Sons seek charges after neighbor fatally shoots couple, claims self defense

EMBED </>More Videos

Family wants charges in deadly neighbor dispute. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 24, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
Anthony and Nicholas Dempsey arrived at the Philadelphia District Attorney's office in Center City Monday afternoon with petitions in hand and their attorney by their side.

Attorney Nick Mattiacchi said the young men had collected over 5,000 signatures calling on the new interim DA Kelley Hodge to file charges in the murders of August Dempsey and Robert DePaul.

"The families of August Dempsey and Bob DePaul welcome her involvement and would appreciate any information surrounding this investigation and its conclusion as soon as possible. The families deserve it," Mattiacci said.

The 42-year-old Dempsey and 45-year-old DePaul, a father of four, were killed on July 16th outside DePaul's home in the 4700 block of James Street in Frankford.

The next door neighbor admitted to shooting the couple in the head. He claims, during an argument, the couple scaled his fence so he fired in self-defense. That neighbor was briefly taken into custody then released.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Man fatally shoots neighbor, victim's girlfriend in Frankford. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on July 16, 2017.



Over the weekend, neighbors rallied demanding to know why no charges had been filed.

Dempsey's sons defended their mom.

"She would never provoke any violence cause she knows she would have to make it home to me and my brother. I don't understand why he's still here in his house," Anthony Dempsey said.

Outside DePaul's home, a sign overhead reads "Warning- the murderer of Bob and Aug is still free."

Police are positioned nearby round the clock now because of fear of retaliation.

Dempsey's friend Barbara Miller says it's all too much to bear.

"Everybody just wants justice. It just feels like it needs to be served. I just don't know why it's taking so long," Miller said.
Philadelphia police tell Action News they've handed the case over to the district attorney for review. The DA's office says the investigation is ongoing and so the office cannot provide any comment.

Related Topics:
newsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsshootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
VIDEO: Day care worker caught allegedly hitting, pushing girl, 3
Parents reeling after live-streamed crash leaves daughter dead, other in jail
Daughter speaks after mom fatally stabs family
Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst located
More News
Top Stories
Sycamore shooting, robbery suspects arrested in Elmhurst
Darien Wal-Mart evacuated over suspicious package
New concerns over tainted alcohol at resorts in Mexico
Fiancee: Driver charged in smuggling deaths didn't know he was hauling people
Daughter speaks after mom fatally stabs family
Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
2 shot in Country Club Hills home
Linkin Park releases statement about Chester Bennington's death
Show More
Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day
Mac malware FruitFly caught silently spying on computer users
Parents reeling after live-streamed crash leaves daughter dead, other in jail
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
More News
Top Video
Daughter speaks after mom fatally stabs family
Sycamore shooting, robbery suspects arrested in Elmhurst
Illinois DCFS answers tough questions about Semaj Crosby death
Tanning addiction adds to danger of skin cancer
More Video