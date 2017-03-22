NEWS

Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sources tell Action News that an investigation is underway after two infants were found dead in Camden County. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. --
Sources tell Action News that an investigation is underway after two infants were found dead in Camden County.

The call came in at around 8 a.m. Wednesday for officials to respond to The Pine Apartments at 550 Bilper Avenue in Lindenwold.

There, two infants of an unknown age or sex were found dead, sources said.

The circumstances of this incident and causes of death were not immediately known.

Camden County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

In a news release, the office said police were called to a residence following a 911 call after two children under one year old were found unresponsive.

In a 911 call obtained by Action News, a female caller can be heard telling the operator, "My twins are purple. They're not breathing!"

She says the babies are seven months old.

The operator asks the caller if she knows CPR, and the caller said she had been trying but the babies were not breathing.

Neighbor Gabriel Rivera was hoping he could find out what had happened.

"Two babies dying is something very, very sad and I feel for those parents. I just wanted to see if I could find out any information or what was happening," he said.
Related Topics:
newschild deathu.s. & worldLindenwold
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout, prosecutors say
Dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
London terror attack timeline
Lawsuit: Chicago violates law by destroying 911 tapes
More News
Top Stories
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
Dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Johns Hopkins accepts 1st black female neurosurgeon resident
LaSalle County school district cancels class after student's death
Show More
9-foot gator pulled out of storm drain in Florida
Lollapalooza 2017: Chance the Rapper, The Killers headline music festival
Lawsuit: Chicago violates law by destroying 911 tapes
Dog tossed out window, falls 7 stories to death during argument
Mumps outbreak grows in northwest suburbs
More News
Top Video
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Tips for picking a party host gift
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
New virtual reality ride cooming to at Six Flags Great America
More Video