Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway

Sources tell Action News that an investigation is underway after two infants were found dead in Camden County.The call came in at around 8 a.m. Wednesday for officials to respond to The Pine Apartments at 550 Bilper Avenue in Lindenwold.There, two infants of an unknown age or sex were found dead, sources said.The circumstances of this incident and causes of death were not immediately known.Camden County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.In a news release, the office said police were called to a residence following a 911 call after two children under one year old were found unresponsive.In a 911 call obtained by Action News, a female caller can be heard telling the operator, "My twins are purple. They're not breathing!"She says the babies are seven months old.The operator asks the caller if she knows CPR, and the caller said she had been trying but the babies were not breathing.Neighbor Gabriel Rivera was hoping he could find out what had happened."Two babies dying is something very, very sad and I feel for those parents. I just wanted to see if I could find out any information or what was happening," he said.