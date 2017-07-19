NEWS

Sources: Suspect in 4 Bucks Co. murders claimed 2 other Philadelphia killings

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources: DiNardo claimed 2 killings in Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on July 18, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA --
Sources tell Action News that Cosmo DiNardo, the suspect in the killings of four men in Bucks County, claims to have killed two other people in Philadelphia when he was a juvenile.

DiNardo, now 20, made those claims while confessing to his role in the four deaths, sources said.

However, Philadelphia police say that while they are aware of that reported claims, they are not yet able to link him to any killings in the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross discusses Bucks Co. murder suspect Cosmo DiNardo.



Commissioner Richard Ross spoke to Action News on Tuesday morning. He said the department would be "remiss" if they didn't investigate.

"We have some work to do, because our homicide detectives haven't had an opportunity to speak to him directly," Ross said. "In order for us to lend any credence to that we have to talk to him directly, which we will do if we get that opportunity. I'm sure we will."

"When you're dealing with someone who's pathological like that, you don't know where they're coming from," Ross said.

VIDEO: Vigil Sunday night for Bucks County victims
EMBED More News Videos

'Night of Healing:' Vigil for Bucks County victims. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 16, 2017.



For now, Ross said, investigators will continue to look through their files to see if anything DiNardo mentioned matches up.

But, Ross said, the task is proving to be difficult because they do not have dates, times or exact locations.

He said all investigators have to go on for the moment is, "A nickname he threw out in one case, and an indication about a job that happened in a basement involving a female in another."

The Bucks County district attorney declined to comment beyond court papers released last week, which don't mention the Philadelphia claims.

Police found the missing men's remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The Bucks County prosecutor said the remains of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro were found buried 12-feet-deep in a common grave.

VIDEO: Friends remember the Bucks County murder victims
EMBED More News Videos

Friends remember the Bucks Co. murder victims: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 15, 2017.



The remains of 19-year-old Jimi Patrick were recovered from a separate location.

DiNardo is charged in all four killings, which took place on a farm owned by his parents.

His cousin, Sean Kratz, is charged in the killings of the three men who were found in the same grave. All four were shot and least three set afire.

Video: 2 cousins facing charges over 4 Bucks County killings
EMBED More News Videos

2 cousins facing charges over 4 Bucks Co. killings. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 14, 2017.



According to court papers, DiNardo, 20, who graduated from a Catholic prep school two years ago, said he killed Patrick, a former schoolmate, when he arrived with $800 to buy $8,000 worth of marijuana. He said he shot another man in the back as he tried to run away.

DiNardo pinned one of the deaths on Kratz, 20, although Kratz told police that DiNardo shot all four.

The only motive disclosed by investigators was that DiNardo said he wanted to set the victims up when they went to the farm to buy marijuana. One man vanished July 5, and the others vanished two days later.

DiNardo told police where to find Patrick, and agreed to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. In exchange, he will be spared the death penalty.

Video: TIMELINE: Murder of 4 men in Bucks County, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

The disappearance of four local men has been at the center of a massive search in Bucks County.



Meanwhile, the family of Mark Sturgis has hired a law firm to look into whether anyone else should be held responsible for what happened on the Solebury farm.

"We are going to look under every rock and every stone until we figure out whether there are others responsible for these senseless deaths," said attorney Robert Ross.

Specifically, they want to know if DiNardo's mental health problems were dealt with appropriately and, given his medical history, how DiNardo gained access to the four guns listed in court papers.

"We're also going to look at whether there were any prior activities on that property, or any other property, and whether any such prior activities give rise to a civil claim of any type," Ross said.

A preliminary hearing for DiNardo and Kratz that had been scheduled for July 31 has been postponed to September 7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsmissing personmurderphiladelphia newsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing men in Pa.
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Only 35 percent of Americans want Republicans to stay in power to support Trump
'To me, I was dead already': Emotional stories take you inside horrific Grenfell Tower fire
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
More News
Top Stories
Man, 70, fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor identified
Girl, 5, fatally struck while crossing street in Michigan City
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
Suspects sought in violent crime spree in Hammond, Calumet City
Yanks get Todd Frazier from White Sox for '16 first-rounder Blake Rutherford
78-year-old man with dementia missing from Avondale
Portillo's offers $1 hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day
Riverside detectives help save life of motorcyclist struck by car
Show More
Only 35 percent of Americans want Republicans to stay in power to support Trump
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound
More News
Top Video
Man, 70, fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor identified
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Suspects sought in violent crime spree in Hammond, Calumet City
Jimmy Buffett-inspired new musical, "Escape to Margaritaville" to open in Chicago
More Video