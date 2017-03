Flames shot out of the roof of a KinderCare Wednesday morning in northwest suburban South Elgin.Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at day care center in the 1200-block of West Spring Street sometime before 5:30 a.m. The KinderCare was scheduled to open at 6:15 a.m.By around 7:45 a.m., the flames appeared to be out. There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt in the fire.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as details are released.