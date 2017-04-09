NEWS

South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Asa Cole, 25, of South Holland (WLS)

By
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old South Holland barbershop owner was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night while riding his motorcycle after leaving his shop.

Hundreds of friends and fellow motorcyclists gathered Sunday night to remember Asa Cole, who owned Tonsorial Artist, Inc. He was hit blocks from his business.

Cole was killed at about 7:30 p.m. while riding a black-and-gray Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 170th Street. He passed several vehicles on the curbside lane and crashed into the front of a silver Honda at the intersection with Dobson Avenue, according to South Holland police. The crash knocked Cole off the bike, police said. When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found him lying in the street, near the severely damaged motorcycle and crash debris.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were searching Sunday for the driver of the Honda.

Witnesses told investigators that the Honda sped away westbound on 170th after the crash, police said. The vehicle's front bumper was found near the scene with a front Illinois license plate, registered to south suburban Dixmoor, still attached.

Cole grew up in South Holland and was committed to the south suburban community, friends said. They also described him as ambitious and generous, giving back to children's groups.

"We haven't accepted it yet. We know that he's not here with us any longer, but we expect him to walk through the door," said friend Clarence Brown.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Holland.

Related Topics:
newshit and runmotorcyclestraffic fatalitiesSouth Holland
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker near Streator
Niles woman dies from being trapped under stone slabs
Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign
More News
Top Stories
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign
Fresh Express issues recall after dead bat found in salad mix
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker near Streator
New York on verge of tuition-free college for middle class
Show More
Niles woman dies from being trapped under stone slabs
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson talks about importance of organ donation
More News
Top Video
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker near Streator
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson talks about importance of organ donation
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video