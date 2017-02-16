The South Shore Line is offering free rides on all Westbound weekend and off-peak weekday trains from Sunday, February 12, through Saturday, February 18, 2017. Westbound weekday off peak trains are those trains arriving in Chicago after 9:30 a.m. Riders will be responsible for paying fares on their Eastbound trips.South Shore Line officials say they are hopeful riders will take advantage of the promotion by attending Chicago area events taking place at the same time."Our ride free week coincides with the Chicago Auto Show, which is a fantastic opportunity for new riders to try us out for free on the way to the show," said Mike Noland, President of South Shore Line.The commuter rail operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District runs between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago, Illinois, and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.