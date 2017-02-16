NEWS

South Shore Line offering Westbound free ride promotion February 12-18, 2017

CHESTERTON, Ind. --
The South Shore Line is offering free rides on all Westbound weekend and off-peak weekday trains from Sunday, February 12, through Saturday, February 18, 2017. Westbound weekday off peak trains are those trains arriving in Chicago after 9:30 a.m. Riders will be responsible for paying fares on their Eastbound trips.

South Shore Line officials say they are hopeful riders will take advantage of the promotion by attending Chicago area events taking place at the same time.

"Our ride free week coincides with the Chicago Auto Show, which is a fantastic opportunity for new riders to try us out for free on the way to the show," said Mike Noland, President of South Shore Line.

The commuter rail operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District runs between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago, Illinois, and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.
Related Topics:
newsfree stuff
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to replace halted travel ban with new executive order
Robert Harward rejects offer to replace Michale Flynn as National Security Adviser
Flu-related doctor visits cut by 48 percent, thanks to vaccine, study finds
I-Team: Most Chicago police accused of domestic violence go undisciplined
More News
Top Stories
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Robert Harward rejects offer to replace Michale Flynn as National Security Adviser
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
I-Team: Most Chicago police accused of domestic violence go undisciplined
Brother: Man shot to death in Avondale 'was a great father'
Show More
Family of Takiya Holmes: Slain child's organs were donated to save lives
Chicago Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Morgan Park neighborhood
Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Electric, hybrid vehicles
Man charged after Skokie Walgreens armed robbery
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos