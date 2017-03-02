South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 teen boys

A South Side man was charged on Thursday with sexually abusing and assaulting two teenage boys between 2005 and 2007.An earlier report from police said the man was charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old, that was incorrect. Police released corrected information around 2 p.m. on Thursday.Carmelo Ramirez, 46, was arrested after police said he was positively identified as the man who sexually abused and assaulted the two victims. The assault happened between March 2005 and March 2007 on the 4100-block of south Maplewood Avenue, police said. Both victims were under 13.Police said during the incident, the offender gained their trust by purchasing the boys gifts and taking them on outings. Police said once the trust was gained, the offender brought the victims to his residence, where he abused and assaulted the minors.Ramirez was a Little League baseball coach at Bright Kelly Park.Ramirez was scheduled for bond court on Thursday.