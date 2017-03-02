SEXUAL ASSAULT

South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 teen boys

Carmelo Ramirez (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A South Side man was charged on Thursday with sexually abusing and assaulting two teenage boys between 2005 and 2007.

An earlier report from police said the man was charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old, that was incorrect. Police released corrected information around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Carmelo Ramirez, 46, was arrested after police said he was positively identified as the man who sexually abused and assaulted the two victims. The assault happened between March 2005 and March 2007 on the 4100-block of south Maplewood Avenue, police said. Both victims were under 13.

Police said during the incident, the offender gained their trust by purchasing the boys gifts and taking them on outings. Police said once the trust was gained, the offender brought the victims to his residence, where he abused and assaulted the minors.

Ramirez was a Little League baseball coach at Bright Kelly Park.

Ramirez was scheduled for bond court on Thursday.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Sex assault reported in Lakeview
Kevin Olsen, brother of NFL TE Greg Olsen, accused of sexual assault
Michigan State police submits requests for arrest warrants in sexual assault investigation
Man accused of sexually assaulting boys in church bathroom
More sexual assault
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Sessions recusing himself from campaign probes
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Trump touts plans to bolster military aboard new aircraft carrier
More News
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos