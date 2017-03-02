South side man charged with sexual assault of 2-year-old in 2007

A south side man was charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old boy about 10 years ago.Carmelo Ramirez, 46, was arrested after police said he was positively identified as the man who sexually assaulted a male victim. The assault happened between March 1 and October 31 of 2007 on the 4100-block of south Maplewood Avenue, police said.Police said during the incident the offender approached a 2-year-old and touched him inappropriately.Ramirez was scheduled for bond court on Thursday.