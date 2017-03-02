SEXUAL ASSAULT

South side man charged with sexual assault of 2-year-old in 2007

Carmelo Ramirez (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A south side man was charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old boy about 10 years ago.

Carmelo Ramirez, 46, was arrested after police said he was positively identified as the man who sexually assaulted a male victim. The assault happened between March 1 and October 31 of 2007 on the 4100-block of south Maplewood Avenue, police said.

Police said during the incident the offender approached a 2-year-old and touched him inappropriately.

Ramirez was scheduled for bond court on Thursday.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Sex assault reported in Lakeview
Kevin Olsen, brother of NFL TE Greg Olsen, accused of sexual assault
Michigan State police submits requests for arrest warrants in sexual assault investigation
Man accused of sexually assaulting boys in church bathroom
More sexual assault
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump has 'total' confidence in Sessions amid Russia controversy
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Timeline of investigation into Kim Jong Nam's apparent assassination
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
More News
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
Show More
Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested
Teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Man killed in Bridgeport crash
'Beauty and the Beast' film to feature first gay Disney character
Martha Stewart hosting Chicago wedding party
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos