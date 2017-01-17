Southbound CTA Red Line trains rerouted due to small fire

Red Line trains in both directions currently rerouted via elevated lines due to FD activity; see alert details at: https://t.co/MsVNJKklJS — cta (@cta) January 18, 2017

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted during Tuesday evening rush hour due to a small rubbish fire, according to officials.The trains were stopped at Lake Street at about 5:30 p.m. after the fire started on the tracks.The fire was put out shortly afterwards. Red Line trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown were being rerouted to the elevated tracks.Northbound Red Line trains were running via the subway around 6:30 p.m.No one was injured.