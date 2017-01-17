CTA

Southbound CTA Red Line trains rerouted due to small fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains were rerouted during Tuesday evening rush hour due to a small rubbish fire, according to officials.

The trains were stopped at Lake Street at about 5:30 p.m. after the fire started on the tracks.

The fire was put out shortly afterwards. Red Line trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown were being rerouted to the elevated tracks.

Northbound Red Line trains were running via the subway around 6:30 p.m.


No one was injured.
