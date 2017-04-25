Steppenwolf Theatre's Martha Lavey dead at 60

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's theater community is mourning the death of one of its long-time members.
Steppenwolf Theatre's ensemble member and former artistic director, Martha Lavey, died Tuesday due to complications from a stroke she had last Wednesday, the theater announced.
Lavey also had a strike in May 2015, which she was struggling to recover from, according to the theater.
The theater company said its indelibly impacted by Lavey's passion, commitment, vision and unmatched intellect.
Lavey was 60 years old.