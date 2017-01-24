Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak

A business in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a coolant leak.The Chicago Fire Department said people inside the four-story building at 161 E. Grand left the building after an additive to a coolant began leaking in the basement and spread a foul odor throughout the building.No one was hurt or complained of illness, fire officials said.Fire officials said they do not believe the chemical is caustic, but they are taking precautions as they continue to work on the situation.