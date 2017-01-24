NEWS

Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak

A business in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a chemical leak. (streeterville chemical leak)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A business in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a coolant leak.

The Chicago Fire Department said people inside the four-story building at 161 E. Grand left the building after an additive to a coolant began leaking in the basement and spread a foul odor throughout the building.

No one was hurt or complained of illness, fire officials said.

Fire officials said they do not believe the chemical is caustic, but they are taking precautions as they continue to work on the situation.
Related Topics:
newschemical leakhazmatevacuationStreetervilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Democrats Grill Trump HHS Nominee Over Stock Trading, Ethics
Trump Asks James Comey to Stay On as FBI Director
Trump Signs Actions to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
More News
Top Stories
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpacing same period last year
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Chicago man killed by off-duty Robbins officer was shot in back, autopsy says
Illinois man accused in celebrity-hacking case sentenced
Driver sought in Forest Park hit-and-run
Aurora man makes crosses for 2017 Chicago fatal shooting victims
Police to escort Bloomingdale officer's casket to church
Show More
Police: Lynwood man arrested in fatal Hammond shooting
Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker
Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
Schererville family says dog saved daughter's life
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos