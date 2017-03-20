NEWS

String of violent robberies hit Uptown, Lincoln Square

A string of robberies have hit the city's Uptown and Lincoln Square neighborhoods on the North Side. (WLS)

Will Jones
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A string of violent robberies this month in the city's Uptown and Lincoln Square neighborhoods has sparked concerns among residents.

"I don't wear head phones and you have to keep an eye about yourself," said Patty Burns, an 8-year Uptown resident who said she always keeps a close eye on her surroundings.

The offenders are working in groups, police said. When they spot their victims, they punch and kick them, knocking them to the ground. The beating continues as the thieves take the victims' belongings.
The male offenders are between the ages of 15 and 25 years old.

Two of the robberies took place on March 7. The first at 1 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Lawrence and the second at 8:30 p.m. in the 4500-block of Magnolia. The latest incident happened at 5:30 a.m. March 11 in the 4500-block of North Broadway.

"It is just sad all around but, like I said, you just got to stay alert," said resident Erasmo Gomez.

Andrew DiMarco, who said he was robbed while living in Cleveland, moved to Uptown about a year ago and said he has no plans to leave due to the crime spat.

"You can't let crime push you out of your neighborhood, you gotta to fight back," DiMarco said.
