'Strong is the New Pretty' author stops by WCL

Photographer, Kate T. Parker stopped by Windy City Live to talk about her new book, "Strong is the New Pretty." (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Photographer, Kate T. Parker, released a new book, "Strong is the New Pretty," featuring dozens of portraits of young girls displaying their strength, power and confidence.

What started out as a personal project for Parker, she decided to create a book, and travel across the country to photograph girls doing what they love most in life.

To purchase the new photography book, please go to: www.amazon.com/Strong-New-Pretty-Celebration-Themselves

For more information about Kate T. Parker, please go to: https://katetparker.com/
