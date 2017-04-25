Student stabbed by classmate at Wisconsin high school

A 16-year-old high schooler in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was critically hurt after being stabbed by a fellow student inside their school.It happened Tuesday morning at Bradford High School in Kenosha.Kenosha Police say the victim was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.The student suspected in the stabbing is in police custody.All students were sent home early because of the stabbing.Both the victim and suspect are juveniles. They are not being identified.