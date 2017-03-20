Sugar Grove man convicted in repeated sex assault of foster child

A man from southwest suburban Sugar Grove was convicted Friday of repeatedly sexually assaulting a foster child that was living in his family's home in 2004.A jury found Noel F. Buhay, 49, of the 1100-block of Dorr Drive, guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said. The trial lasted five days.Prosecutors said between January 2004 and May 2004, Buhay sexually assaulted a foster child several times. That child was under age 12 when the assaults occurred, the state's attorney's office said.Buhay had been free on $30,000 bond. But when he was convicted, his bond was revoked and he was taken into custody.Buhay is due back in court June 2 for motions and sentencing. Buhay faces 18-90 years in jail and must register for life as a sex offender, authorities said.