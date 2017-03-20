  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Sugar Grove man convicted in repeated sex assault of foster child

Noel F. Buhay. (Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A man from southwest suburban Sugar Grove was convicted Friday of repeatedly sexually assaulting a foster child that was living in his family's home in 2004.

A jury found Noel F. Buhay, 49, of the 1100-block of Dorr Drive, guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said. The trial lasted five days.

Prosecutors said between January 2004 and May 2004, Buhay sexually assaulted a foster child several times. That child was under age 12 when the assaults occurred, the state's attorney's office said.

Buhay had been free on $30,000 bond. But when he was convicted, his bond was revoked and he was taken into custody.

Buhay is due back in court June 2 for motions and sentencing. Buhay faces 18-90 years in jail and must register for life as a sex offender, authorities said.
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultSugar Grove
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found: NFL
More News
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Retired US police chief detained by Customs at JFK
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
Father speaks out after son allegedly carjacked ambulance, fatally dragged EMT
Show More
Man says roommates unknowingly lived with corpse for days
New movement aims to stop Chicago violence by creating jobs
Driver battered by passengers, crashes SUV into Brainerd home
Police: 2 dead, 16 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Agreement reached in Chance the Rapper child support case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos