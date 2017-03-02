NEWS

Suit: Kona Brewing dupes drinkers seeking Hawaii-made beer

HONOLULU --
A class-action lawsuit says Kona Brewing Company leads customers to believe they are buying made-in-Hawaii beer.

The lawsuit filed earlier this week in California is against Craft Brew Alliance, which advertises, markets, distributes and sells the Kona brand.

Craft Brew Alliance spokeswoman Jenny McLean won't comment on pending litigation. She explains that all packaged Kona Brewing beer is produced in Oregon, Washington state, New Hampshire and Tennessee. A Kailua-Kona, Hawaii brewery produces draft beer that's sold in Kona Brewing pubs and elsewhere in the islands.

The lawsuit says consumers purchased Kona Brewing beer because they believed it came from Hawaii. The lawsuit says Craft Brew's advertising and labeling is deceptive.

According to its website, Kona Brewing ensures freshness and minimizes its carbon footprint by brewing beer close to distribution markets.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitbeeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
Nothing found after cops dig at home for woman missing since 1990
Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn met with Russian ambassador during transition
Joe Lieberman says Washington 'more divided than ever'
More News
Top Stories
Clean-up continues from Ottawa tornado, 2 dead
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
Possible plane engine explosion at O'Hare investigated
Police: Naked man raped neighbor in front of kids
Amazon broke the internet with a typo
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Show More
Anti-Cruelty Society reopens after dog flu outbreak
Changes being made after accused killer mistakenly released from prison
Nothing found after cops dig at home for woman missing since 1990
Parents: Baby's death at dentist was part of Medicaid scam
HHGregg to close almost 90 stores
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
More Photos