CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Sun-Times has new owners. It's a deal that keeps the newspaper out of the hands of the rival Chicago Tribune.
For readers, it means as long as the new owners can grow business, Chicago will remain a two newspaper city.
The Sun-Times was sold to former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and a group of investors, including unions. While they promise to be an independent news voice for Chicago, some question the influence of organized labor.
Founded by Marshall Field lll almost 70 years ago, the Chicago Sun-Times has been bought and sold several times. Owners have included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, newspaper magnate Conrad Black and businessman Jim Tyree. Now, Chicago's second paper belongs to a diverse and big group.
"It includes organized labor, financial restructurers, lawyers, journalists, even an ex-politician," Eisendrath said.
Eisendrath put together the group of investors, though he would not discuss the terms of the sale nor how much money each investor gave. The coalition includes the Chicago Federation of Labor, which represents 300 unions. CFL President Jorge Ramirez will serve as the chairman of the Sun-Times.
"We have a long standing relationship with the media that has seen its highs and lows yet we believe in protecting the institution of journalism itself," Ramirez said.
But many question what unions know about running a newspaper and how much influence they will have over editorial content, especially when it comes to political endorsements.
"The union doesn't plan to get involve in editorial content of newspaper," Eisendrath said.
"I'm taking Jorge at his word," Chicago Sun-Times Publisher Jim Kirk said.
Kirk will be moving his staff out of the current sun-Times office and moving to a West Loop media office. Promising no lay-offs, Eisendrath is confident they can grow their business.
"Moving in here turns out to save us money and the equipment to move into a digital future," he said.
The new owners are taking on a large amount of debt. They believe they can grow subscriptions by expanding their video and digital platforms.
Besides the Chicago Federation of Labor, four other unions are investors. Eisendrath also mentioned journalists; former ABC7 anchor Linda Yu is also an investor.