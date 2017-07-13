NEWS

Chicago Sun-Times sold to group of investors that includes unions

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sun-Times was sold to former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and a group of investors, including unions. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Sun-Times has new owners. It's a deal that keeps the newspaper out of the hands of the rival Chicago Tribune.

For readers, it means as long as the new owners can grow business, Chicago will remain a two newspaper city.

The Sun-Times was sold to former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and a group of investors, including unions. While they promise to be an independent news voice for Chicago, some question the influence of organized labor.

Founded by Marshall Field lll almost 70 years ago, the Chicago Sun-Times has been bought and sold several times. Owners have included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, newspaper magnate Conrad Black and businessman Jim Tyree. Now, Chicago's second paper belongs to a diverse and big group.

"It includes organized labor, financial restructurers, lawyers, journalists, even an ex-politician," Eisendrath said.

Eisendrath put together the group of investors, though he would not discuss the terms of the sale nor how much money each investor gave. The coalition includes the Chicago Federation of Labor, which represents 300 unions. CFL President Jorge Ramirez will serve as the chairman of the Sun-Times.

"We have a long standing relationship with the media that has seen its highs and lows yet we believe in protecting the institution of journalism itself," Ramirez said.

But many question what unions know about running a newspaper and how much influence they will have over editorial content, especially when it comes to political endorsements.

"The union doesn't plan to get involve in editorial content of newspaper," Eisendrath said.

"I'm taking Jorge at his word," Chicago Sun-Times Publisher Jim Kirk said.

Kirk will be moving his staff out of the current sun-Times office and moving to a West Loop media office. Promising no lay-offs, Eisendrath is confident they can grow their business.

"Moving in here turns out to save us money and the equipment to move into a digital future," he said.

The new owners are taking on a large amount of debt. They believe they can grow subscriptions by expanding their video and digital platforms.

Besides the Chicago Federation of Labor, four other unions are investors. Eisendrath also mentioned journalists; former ABC7 anchor Linda Yu is also an investor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsnewspaperlabor unionsChicagoRiver WestRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Group led by ex-alderman set to acquire Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Tribune owner wants to buy Chicago Sun-Times
Tronc in talks with Wrapports to acquire Chicago Sun-Times
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
TIMELINE: Murder of 4 men in Bucks County, Pa.
Trump meets Macron in Paris before Bastille Day
Trump told French first lady, 'You're in such good shape'
Woman, dog rescued from South Chicago fire
More News
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Lawyer: Man makes confession in case of 4 missing men
Intoxication level not known in feeder ramp fireball
Funeral home shut down after 15 unrefrigerated bodies found
Woman, dog rescued from South Chicago fire
Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime
Show More
Prosecutor wants judge in McDonald cover up case removed
Suspect pistol-whips employee while robbing Woodstock store
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Intoxication level not known in feeder ramp fireball
Fire Captain retires after 43 years of serving Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video