Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to testify in wrongful death trial of teen fatally shot by police

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to testify in the wrongful death trial of a teenager killed by police in 2013.

Johnson was the acting street deputy at the time and signed off on official police reports after Christian Green was killed.

Officer Robert Gonzalez says the 17-year old pointed a gun at him. But an attorney for Green's family says the teen was not armed and was running away from police when the shooting happened.

An autopsy revealed the teen was shot in the back.
