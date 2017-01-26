NEWS

Surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave

In this photo from Jan. 24, 2017, provided by Chris Hasson, 10-year-old Eden Hasson, Chris' son, surfs near what is believed to be a great white shark at Samurai Beach. (Chris Hasson via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia --
A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.

Chris Hasson said Thursday that he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of Sydney, on Tuesday when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course.

"I saw the second photo and (thought) - no way," Hasson told the AP. "I quickly called him in and whistled."

"He (Eden) saw a shape in the wave and thought it was seaweed and felt something as he went over the top - he got his leg rope caught on something - but he thought nothing of it until he saw the photo," Hasson said.

James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin said the photographed shark was possibly a small great white.

"From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it," Chin said. "There is no way that this is a hunting approach."

Eden said he was glad he hadn't seen the shark until he was safe on the beach and saw the photo.

"If I was on the wave and saw it, I probably would've freaked out and fell off," Eden told Nine Network television on Thursday. "I was lucky I didn't fall off."

Port Stephens is on the northern coast of New South Wales state which has experienced an extraordinary increase in shark attacks since a Japanese tourist was killed by a great white in early 2015.

Hasson said he was back in the surf with Eden and his siblings, aged 12 and 5, on Wednesday to enjoy the final week of the school summer vacation.

"Everyone's back to business. It's too good a lifestyle sport not to," Hasson said.
Related Topics:
newssurfingsharksu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting With Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit
How a President Can Use Orders and Memos and Who Can Stop Them
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
More News
Top Stories
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
2 high school students beaten, robbed on CTA Pink Line
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Parents claim 7-year-old sexually harassing 2nd-grade daughter
Rival gang opens fire on South Side vigil, sources say
Show More
Man wins $5M jackpot on 28th birthday after mom sends him to store
Trump administration asks top State Department officials to leave
Chicago couple's wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
School district sued after off campus gang rape report
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos