Homeowners find rattlesnake in toilet and it wasn't the only one

Rattlesnake discovered in Texas toilet (KTRK)

ABILINE, TX --
Warning, after looking at the video in this story, you'll never go to the bathroom again without checking the toilet.

A snake removal company was called to a home in Abilene on January 27th to capture a rattlesnake found in a toilet. Big County Snake Removal removed the snake, sealed up a relief pipe and then did an inspection of the home.

The company found 13 adult snakes in a cellar, and 10 more under the house.

Big County Snake Removal posted several photos on Facebook and warned people, "just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there.
