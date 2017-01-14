Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood last Monday.A 21-year-old woman was crossing the street at 69th and Wentworth streets at about 10:05 p.m. when she was fatally struck, police said.Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly a 2014 - 2016 Mercedes GLK 350, that has front end damage on the passenger side front.Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.