Police release surveillance image of vehicle suspected in fatal Englewood hit and run

A surveillance image of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit and run in the Englewood neighborhood last Monday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood last Monday.

A 21-year-old woman was crossing the street at 69th and Wentworth streets at about 10:05 p.m. when she was fatally struck, police said.

Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly a 2014 - 2016 Mercedes GLK 350, that has front end damage on the passenger side front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
