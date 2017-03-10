Police are searching for two men involved in the armed robbery of a MertroPCS store in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Mount Prospect police said the offenders walked into the store on Saturday around 1:45 p.m. One offender approached an employee and started talking to them. Once that employee was distracted, the second offender walked into the store and locked the door.The first offender then displayed a gun and demanded the store's iPhones, police said. The employee said there were no iPhones in the store, and the second offender took one Samsung Galaxy S7 and money from the cash register.The offenders left store through a back door and drove off in a vehicle that had been waiting for them, police said.One offender is described as a black male, 23-25 years old, 5'6", 180-190 lbs., wearing an orange hooded jacket with grey and green sections, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, Nike shoes and dark glasses. The other offender is described as a black male, 23-25 years old, 5'10", 150 lbs., a dark complexion, brown short dread locks, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.