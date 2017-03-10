  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: St. Charles Police on Friday shooting... NOW
NEWS

Surveillance images show 2 offenders in armed robbery of Mount Prospect MetroPCS

Police are searching for two men involved in the armed robbery of a MertroPCS store in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are searching for two men involved in the armed robbery of a MertroPCS store in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police said the offenders walked into the store on Saturday around 1:45 p.m. One offender approached an employee and started talking to them. Once that employee was distracted, the second offender walked into the store and locked the door.

The first offender then displayed a gun and demanded the store's iPhones, police said. The employee said there were no iPhones in the store, and the second offender took one Samsung Galaxy S7 and money from the cash register.

The offenders left store through a back door and drove off in a vehicle that had been waiting for them, police said.

One offender is described as a black male, 23-25 years old, 5'6", 180-190 lbs., wearing an orange hooded jacket with grey and green sections, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, Nike shoes and dark glasses. The other offender is described as a black male, 23-25 years old, 5'10", 150 lbs., a dark complexion, brown short dread locks, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyMount Prospect
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Shooting in St. Charles isolated incident
Mom fights for tougher law after fatal DUI wrong-way crash driver gets 5 years
White House says Trump intends to pick Scott Gottlieb to lead FDA
More News
Top Stories
US attorney Fardon among 46 asked to resign by Sessions
Police: Shooting in St. Charles isolated incident
Chicago principal bullying immigrant families, students, parents say
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before 23-mile drive, crash, police say
Man pleads guilty, gets 50 years for killing ex-wife in Wheaton
Show More
Muslim family files lawsuit after being kicked off United flight at O'Hare
Aldermen proposing new law to slow down gentrification around 606 Trail
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Staples to close 70 more stores
Mom fights for tougher law after fatal DUI wrong-way crash driver gets 5 years
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos