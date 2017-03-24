NEWS

Suspect calls news station during high-speed police chase

EMBED </>More News Videos

A suspect called the ABC13 newsroom during a high-speed police chase in north Houston.

HOUSTON --
A woman on the run from police called ABC13 during a high-speed chase, and was advised to pull over and surrender peacefully. The pursuit that lasted more than 40 minutes came to an end while the driver was still on the phone with ABC13.

The chase began in Willis and came to an end in the Heights area. The Department of Public Safety and several other local agencies joined in the pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

EMBED More News Videos

Chase suspect calls ABC13, told to "pull over"



The caller identified herself as Jessica Latrese Chatman, 37.

Chatman told ABC13 she was running from police because she was afraid of being arrested and in fear for her life. As law enforcement provided guidance on another line, ABC13 Managing Editor Julie Griffin spoke with Chatman and tried to calm her fears.

"She called and she said, 'I'm the woman that police are chasing, your chopper is over me. I'm not going to stop. They tried to kill me in Montgomery County,'" Griffin recalled. "I tried to explain to her that she needed to pull over so she didn't hurt anyone else in the road."

Griffin advised Chatman to pull over, show her hands and get out of the car to surrender to police.

The chase ended soon thereafter in a parking lot on Durham at 11th. Chatman pulled over, and amid a crowd of officers with guns drawn, she surrendered to police.


This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for the latest.
Related Topics:
newspolice chasemust-see videohouston police departmentbehind the scenestraffichighwaysarrestu.s. & worldConroeWillisHoustonHeightsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Naperville police investigating carjacking
After president's ultimatum, House set to vote today on health care bill
OK Foods recalls chicken products over possible metal contamination
'Pizzagate' gunman pleads guilty to two charges
More News
Top Stories
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Chicagoans out enjoying warm temps
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Nail salon charges overweight customers more for pedicures
GOP source: Ryan telling Trump they don't have votes on health care
Show More
Double-amputee Marine veteran to become police officer
Babies should be soothed every time they cry, study says
Police officer charged after dog abused, abandoned in trash bag
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years
Woman wanted for stealing identity to get plastic surgery
More News
Top Video
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Chicagoans out enjoying warm temps
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
More Video