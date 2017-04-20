NEWS

Suspect in crash that knocked out power to hundreds had BAC at twice legal limit

Duke Energy customers in Raleigh were left in the dark for hours after an overnight crash.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
The Raleigh Police Department says a man who left hundreds of people without power in a Wednesday morning crash was drunk.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Christopher Cordero Estes had a blood-alcohol level of twice the legal limit. Estes allegedly recorded a .16 on a breathalyzer test. You're considered impaired under North Carolina law at .08.

Christopher Cordero Estes



The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in a residential area on North King Charles Road at Surrey Road.
It appears the vehicle was speeding and hit a speed bump, went airborne, and then struck a utility pole.

The impact caused the pole to break in half, which left power lines dangling on the road.



Estes was not injured despite the car overturning on its roof.

Hundreds of residents near the area were without power due to the damage.

