A suspect in the murder of a Delaware state trooper was shot and killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after a long standoff in Middletown, according to Delaware State Police.Just after 9:15 a.m. EST, state police said the male suspect left a home in the 500-block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farms Development and engaged police.The suspect was shot and died at the scene around 15 minutes later.Residents have not been allowed to return to their homes. They were temporarily housed in an Odessa Fire Company facility.DSP plans to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. EST to provide more details.Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, 32, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa convenience store in a municipality called Bear in New Castle County, Del.He was an 8.5-year veteran of the Delaware State Police and was assigned to patrol at Troop 2, Glasgow.----An active standoff continues in Middletown, Del., as authorities work to arrest the suspect in Wednesday's fatal shooting of a Delaware State Police trooper.Residents in the neighborhood surrounding the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farms Development tell Action News they heard loud blasts through the night.Delaware State Police released the following statement after 4 a.m. Thursday:It is believed that the male suspect is inside the home by himself.Ballard was shot around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawa store on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Salem Church Road. He later succumbed to his wounds.---Police said the male suspect refused orders to surrender and has fired shots at officers.It is believed that he is inside the home by himself. Hostage negotiators were trying to establish contact with the man.Delaware State Police say at 8:22 p.m., the Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit utilized an explosive breeching charge on the front door, however, they have not entered the home, as of yet.The suspect's name has not been released.Earlier in the day, heavy police presence could be seen from the Action Cam and Chopper 6.Residents in the area have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.The Odessa Fire Company, located at 304 Main Street in Odessa, has opened to house the evacuated residents.The trooper was shot around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawa store on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Salem Church Road.Officials say the trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by two suspects in the Wawa parking lot.Ballard made contact, officials say, and then there was a struggle.That's when one of the two suspects got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds, striking Ballard.Kevin Lerner says he saw the shooting. He works at the barber shop next to Wawa."When he pushed the officer he got a little room to run. So he pushed him and ran, and when he ran he ran for like seven or eight feet. And then he turned around and started shooting," said Lerner. "Just instantly started shooting."Responding troopers arrived at the scene and took one of the suspects into custody without incident.The other suspect fled on foot prior to their arrival.Cpl. Ballard was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."This is a sad day for our state and our Delaware State Police family. We ask that you keep the trooper's family, and the Delaware State Police family, in your thoughts and prayers," said Delaware State Police Superintendent Nathaniel McQueen.A caravan of law enforcement vehicles accompanied the slain officer's body to the state Division of Forensic Services for an autopsy, and observers placed their hands over their hearts as it passed by.Delaware Gov. John Carney is offering his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of a slain state trooper.The governor issued a statement after the trooper's death was announced at a hospital in Wilmington. He says his "heart is with the officer's family and the officers who have served beside him."Carney says "officers go to work every day knowing they put their lives on the line to protect ours." He says Delawareans are "incredibly indebted to their bravery and service."Wawa officials released a statement Wednesday night saying, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred in the parking lot of our Bear, Delaware store today. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family and the entire Delaware State Police community during this difficult time."The statement notes that the store will remain closed until Saturday "Out of respect to the officer, our associates and all those affected."