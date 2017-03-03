NEWS

Suspect in Houston officer shootings had 10 prior convictions

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Earl Riley, 25, had 10 convictions prior to his death during a shootout with HPD officers. (Houston Police Department)</span></div>
HOUSTON --
The burglary suspect killed during a shootout that left two Houston police officers wounded had a lengthy criminal history, according to police records.

Earl Riley, 25, had 10 convictions, ranging from trespass to felon in possession of a weapon:

  • 2013: Felon in possession of a weapon
  • 2013: Burglary of habitation
  • 2013: Drug possession
  • 2011: Burglary of a habitation
  • 2010: Burglary of a habitation
  • 2010: Criminal mischief
  • 2010: Drug possession
  • 2010: Trespass
  • 2009: Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 2009: Evading

Riley was shot and killed as three officers attempted to apprehend him and one other armed suspect in a string of burglaries on the 8700 block of Sterlingame on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, Riley and a second suspect failed to comply with police orders. A shootout ensued, and Riley sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two HPD officers were also injured.

Police continue to search for the second suspect in the shootout, who has been identified only as a black male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

