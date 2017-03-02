NEWS

Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested

De'Maree Adkins's alleged killer has now been identified.



FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- We're getting new details about the man police say shot and killed 8-year-old De'Maree Adkins after surviving a car crash over the weekend.

The suspect has been identified as Jacobe Dante Payton, 19, who is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail.

We have a copy of the suspect's mugshot, but have been asked by HPD not to release the photo for now.

VIDEO: Authorities announce arrest of suspect in 8-year-old's murder
Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD chief Art Acevedo give an update on the arrest of a suspect in the murder of an 8-year-old girl.



Payton was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail at 2:06am, and spent the night there after he was picked up on several warrants, according to Fort Bend County officials.

Officials said he was wanted in two current assault cases in Fort Bend County.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo declined to identify the suspect by name Wednesday, identifying him only as 19-year-old male.

"I mean, an arrest has been made, still doesn't bring my baby back. It's heartless." said Latoyia Jarmon-Thomas, De'Maree's mother, who was driving the car when her daughter was killed.

Investigators believe Adkins and her family were not targeted in the crime.
"This was an innocent family driving along when, by unfortunate happenstance, they happened to meet this party," Acevedo said, declining to reveal if the shooting was gang-related.



Jarmon-Thomas has said she and her daughter were heading east on the beltway feeder near West Fuqua when she and a white car collided on Saturday morning.
She said after the crash, the other driver ran off. Then she said another car pulled up and starting shooting at her car. She had no idea who it was, or why the person was shooting.

Wednesday evening, Acevedo attended a vigil and balloon release in her honor where he led the prayer.

VIDEO: Young girl killed by gunfire after car crash
Gov. Abbott is partnering with Crime Stoppers to bring justice in the case of De'Maree Adkins. The total reward is now $15,000.


"Her life was cut short and she should be here," said Melvin Johnson, the little girl's grandfather.

Hundreds of people gathered South Sam Houston Parkway and W. Fuqua, the site of Adkins' murder. They released 1000 balloons, mostly pink in color. Pink was De'Maree's favorite color.

"To know she's celebrated. She won't be forgotten," said Katana Jennings, De'Maree's godmother.

While one suspect is in custody, investigators are still looking for the others involved in the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or HPD.

VIDEO: De'Maree Adkins' mother talks about shooting
Toyia Thomas talks to ABC13 about the moment she realized her daughter had been hit by gunfire after a car crash.

