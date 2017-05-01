  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Suspect on the loose in Dallas after shooting firefighter, police say

DALLAS, Texas --
Authorities are searching for a shooter after a paramedic was shot in Dallas, police say.

The Dallas Police Department said that a member of Dallas Fire-Rescue Unit was shot and taken to a local hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the 3200-block of Reynolds Street, near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy, city officials said.


Several streets in the area of Dolphin and I-30 are closed as police investigate.


The Dallas Police Association sent out a tweet that said "officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!"


The paramedic was taken to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.
