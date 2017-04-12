Suspected purse thieves caught on surveillance video

Police in Northwest Indiana are trying to identify suspects in a pair of purse thefts.A man and woman were seen in surveillance pictures making purchases using a credit card stolen from a purse at Centennial Park in Munster, Ind., on April 8. The couple had two young children with them.In a separate incident, a different suspect seen in surveillance photos is suspected wanted for stealing the purse of an elderly woman who was inside the Carmelite Fathers Monastery on Ridge Road in Munster Tuesday morning.Anyone with information on the suspects in either case should call Munster Police.