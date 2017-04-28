'Suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler still a mystery

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --Autopsy results in the "suspicious death" of a 1-year-old girl in southwest suburban Joliet Township were inconclusive. Her cause of death is pending further studies.
Semaj Crosby, 16 months, was found dead at her family's small home in the 300-block of Louis Road more than a day after she was reported missing.
The house was surrounded Friday by a memorial filled with candles, flowers and stuffed animals, instead of crime tape.
Two prayer vigils for the little girl were held Thursday night in the Preston Heights community. Many in attendance were the same people who tried to help find her during a massive search, on the premise that she had wandered off Tuesday afternoon.
After an intense search, deputies and the FBI negotiated Wednesday with a family attorney to get consent to look inside the home. The child's body was discovered around 12 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators removed a couch wrapped in a blue tarp as evidence from the house, which was condemned because of deplorable living conditions.
Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson, of the Will County Sheriff's Department, said as many as 15 people lived in the 864-square-foot home at any given time. He said a family attorney described some of those people as Semaj's relatives and some as "squatters."
The community is heartbroken and angry.
"This the kind of thing you wish that would never happen to nobody's child. Ever. Ever. Ever," said Ebony July, who knows the family.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family services, which investigated the family at least twice before, visited the home on Tuesday, hours before Semaj died.
Once toxicology reports come back, the Will County coroner should be able to determine cause of death.
No one is in custody. The case remains open.