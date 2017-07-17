NEWS

Swim bans, advisories in effect Monday at Chicago beaches

North Avenue Beach on Monday, July 17, 2017.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Planning on heading to the beach Monday? Check to see if it's safe to swim before heading into the water.

Swim bans and swim advisories went into effect Monday at several Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Park District listed the affected beaches on its website:

Swim Ban
57th Street, due to hazardous surf
Fargo, due to hazardous surf
Hartigan, due to hazardous surf
Helen Doria, due to hazardous surf
Howard, due to hazardous surf
Juneway, due to hazardous surf
Lane, due to hazardous surf
Leone, due to hazardous surf
Loyola, due to hazardous surf

MT Burroughs, due to hazardous surf
MM Griffin, due to hazardous surf
Montrose, due to hazardous surf
North Avenue, due to hazardous surf
Ohio Street, due to hazardous surf
Oak Street, due to hazardous surf
Osterman, due to hazardous surf
Rogers, due to hazardous surf
Tobey Prinz, due to hazardous surf

Swim Advisory

12th Street, due to water quality
Calumet, due to rough surf and water quality
Humboldt, due to water quality
Juneway, due to water quality
Leone, due to water quality
MT Burroughs, due to water quality
North Shore, due to rough surf
Rainbow, due to rough surf
Rogers, due to water quality

Anyone who has questions about water quality at Chicago's beaches should call 312-74-BEACH (312-742-3224) or 312-742-PLAY (7529).
