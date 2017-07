Swim bans, advisories in effect Monday at Chicago beaches

Planning on heading to the beach Monday? Check to see if it's safe to swim before heading into the water.Swim bans and swim advisories went into effect Monday at several Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan.The Chicago Park District listed the affected beaches on its website 57th Street, due to hazardous surfFargo, due to hazardous surfHartigan, due to hazardous surfHelen Doria, due to hazardous surfHoward, due to hazardous surfJuneway, due to hazardous surfLane, due to hazardous surfLeone, due to hazardous surfLoyola, due to hazardous surfMT Burroughs, due to hazardous surfMM Griffin, due to hazardous surfMontrose, due to hazardous surfNorth Avenue, due to hazardous surfOhio Street, due to hazardous surfOak Street, due to hazardous surfOsterman, due to hazardous surfRogers, due to hazardous surfTobey Prinz, due to hazardous surf12th Street, due to water qualityCalumet, due to rough surf and water qualityHumboldt, due to water qualityJuneway, due to water qualityLeone, due to water qualityMT Burroughs, due to water qualityNorth Shore, due to rough surfRainbow, due to rough surfRogers, due to water qualityAnyone who has questions about water quality at Chicago's beaches should call 312-74-BEACH (312-742-3224) or 312-742-PLAY (7529).