A third person accused of shooting a store clerk during an overnight robbery spree in the west suburbs was arrested Tuesday morning.Police said it all started around 11:10 p.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven in far west suburban Sycamore. The thieves also targeted a gas station in Carol Stream before crashing a car in Elmhurst around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.Surveillance video shows at least two suspects walked into a 7-Eleven in the 400-block of West State Street in Sycamore around 11:30 p.m. The video shows one of the men, who was wearing an American flag t-shirt threatened a clerk as he robbed the store.During a struggle, the clerk was shot twice in the lower body. The robbers took off in a white mid-sized vehicle, authorities said. The 45-year-old man was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to recover.Around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, police said the suspects robbed a gas station at gunpoint near North and Gary avenues in Carol Stream.Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the Sycamore shooting and robbery crashed near North Avenue and Willow Road in Elmhurst. Responding officers saw three people run from the scene.They gave chase and caught two of the three robbery suspects. The 21-year-old man from Indianapolis and the 26-year-old man from Chicago were arrested. A firearm was recovered at the scene.Authorities searched the area for the third suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous. Residents were asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked.After receiving a 911 call about a suspicious person in the 100-block of East Lake Frontage Street, police found the third suspect under the outdoor deck of a home. The 28-year-old man from Chicago was taken into custody around 8:05 a.m.None of the suspects has been charged yet.