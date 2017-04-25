WINDY CITY LIVE

Talia Freund in memoriam 2002-2017

In February, we did a "Make My Day" segment with a young girl named Talia Freund. We are saddened to say that Talia lost her battle with cancer. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
In February, we did a "Make My Day" segment with a young girl named Talia Freund. She was a 14-year-old battling and extremely rare and deadly cancer, Ewing sarcoma. One of her dreams was to be a professional make-up artist, so we made that dream come true for her, and put a smile on her face.

Talia Freund 2002-2017



We are saddened to say that Talia lost her battle. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family. They have lost their beacon of hope - but they are still fighting on against this rare cancer - as Talia would have wanted. They are donating all her biopsies to a research trial for Ewing sarcoma, and all the proceeds from #TeamTalia is being put into a new foundation to help fund more research.

If you would like to donate, here is the information:
Team Talia
First Community Bank
Mazon, Il.

Or checks can be sent to:

Team Talia
PO Box 295
Mazon, Il. 60444
