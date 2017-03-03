Teacher at Near West Side school investigated for inappropriate behavior

Officials from the Suder Montessori Magnet School on Chicago's Near West Side said a teacher has been removed from the classroom during an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior.Suder sent parents a letter informing them of the investigation. In it, the principal said the school had been notified about the alleged incident last week.The school contacted Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools, as well as the parents of the student. An investigation is under way."Please know that we are taking this situation very seriously, and that our goal remains to provide all children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. Any such allegation is deeply concerning and deserves the utmost sensitivity and care for all parties involved," Principal Alexander Phillips wrote.The teacher has been removed from the classroom for the duration of the investigation.