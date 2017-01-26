'Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America' author stops by WCL

CHICAGO --Michael Eric Dyson is a prolific writer - 20 books, contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, professor at Georgetown University, ordained minister and social/political commentator who has been seen on CNN, Fox News and "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" among others.
His latest book is titled "Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America" which tries to explain to the white people of America what it is like being a black person in America. It focuses on the idea of white privilege and why so many white people are blind to its existence.
Michael stops by to talk about his book, white privilege, crime in the black community and how white people can try to bridge the racial divide by learning to understand the black community.
Dyson also gives us his take on the recently elected White House.
Follow Michael on twitter @michaeledyson
"Tears We Cannot Stop" is available now - check out the website.