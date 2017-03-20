NEWS

Teen accused of forcing 14-year-old runaway into prostitution

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 19-year-old who is accused of forcing a teen into prostitution faced a judge Monday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A teenager charged with forcing another teen into prostitution faced a judge Monday morning.

Prosecutors said Denise Coronado, 19, forced a 14-year-old girl to have sex with 26 men in one week.

The teen was allegedly held captive by Coronado and another man for around two weeks. She escaped on March 10.

"She's very traumatized. She's back with family. She's doing well, all things considered, but she is traumatized," said Joanne Musick with the Harris County District Attorney's office.

The man who prosecutors said was involved in the plot was not named in court, nor has he been charged.

ORIGINAL STORY: 19-year-old allegedly forced runaway into prostitution

Prosecutors said he originally forced the teen girl into his van, took her to a hotel, raped her several times over the course of a week, then brought her to another motel where Coronado came into the picture.

Investigators said they took pictures of the teen and posted them on Backpage.com, a site often used to post prostitution advertisements.

"When she would resist wanting to take the photographs, wanting to be a prostitute, she was verbally threatened. When the verbal threats didn't quite work, apparently she was burned with a lit cigarette," said Musick.

Somehow, at the motel, the teen got a cell phone.

Prosecutors say she posted on Facebook and contacted friends for help, then escaped. Police met the teen and tracked the messages sent from her cell phone to the motel where they found Coronado.

Coronado's attorney said he has some problems with the prosecutor's claims.

"They said she was a runaway, then they said she was kidnapped. They said she was being held against her will, but then she was on Facebook. They said she escaped, but she didn't go home, she went to a hotel room with two other men, so there are a lot of open questions that we need to get some answers to," said Joe David Wells, Coronado's public defender.

Prosecutors would not elaborate on the other man involved in this case. He was not named in court and has not been charged with anything at this point. Investigators also will not name the motel where the teen was allegedly held, only saying it was near a wooded area.

"(There are) a lot of open questions in this case and I have a feeling, in the end, there might be two victims here and not just one. Remember, my client is also a teenager. She's 19 years old. There's a man involved in this situation and we want to know where is he at," Wells said.

Coronado has been convicted twice of assault and possession of marijuana. She has no previous prostitution charges.

On Monday, the charge was upgraded to compelling prostitution of a minor. If found guilty, she faces five years to life in prison.
Related Topics:
newsHuman Traffickingprostitutionsex crimesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
White House digs in on Trump wiretapping claims despite Comey testimony
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible
More News
Top Stories
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible
Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports to U.S.
Show More
Police investigate sexting at Lake Zurich school district
Loop bank robbery suspect arrested on CTA bus
Cubs meet with community about Wrigley construction Monday night
Edamame recalled over listeria fears
Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
String of violent robberies hit Uptown, Lincoln Square
Celebrate first day of spring with bubbles
More Video