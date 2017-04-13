  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Attorneys, family of man dragged off United flight to speak
COURT CASE

Teen accused of killing parents inside their home released on bond

EMBED </>More News Videos

Teen charged in parents murder is waiting to be released from jail.

HOUSTON --
The teen accused of killing his parents last year has been released on $200,000 bond.

AJ Armstrong, 17, is accused of killing his parents Antonio and Dawn Armstrong in their Bellaire-area home on July 29, 2016.

RAW VIDEO: AJ Armstrong released from jail on bond
EMBED More News Videos

AJ Armstrong released from custody



On March 8, AJ was ordered to be tried as an adult for the shooting deaths of his parents. His family has maintained his innocence throughout the entire ordeal.

"Because of the magnitude of the charges against the defendant," said David Mitcham, the Trial Bureau Chief at the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "He's charged with a double homicide. In these matters, public safety comes into play."



With his release, AJ is expected to return to court on Thursday where a judge will read his bond conditions. Those conditions include: house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor and random drug testing.

He is expected to stay at the home of his grandmother.



According to court documents, police found a handwritten note on the kitchen counter that read, "I have been watching. Get me." The alarm system had also been turned on when the family went to bed.

Also, a fire had been set outside the bedroom of Antonio and Dawn, then extinguished, documents stated. A bottle of gasoline and pillows with bullet holes were recovered from AJ's room. Prosecutors suggested he was using them as "trial runs" in the murders, which indicated he had a plan.

Although AJ is charged with capital murder, he is not eligible for the death penalty because of his age at the time of the murders.

HOW DID WE GET HERE? TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE CASE:

  • July 29, 2016 - Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were found shot dead inside their Bellaire-area home. Hours later, their son, AJ, was charged with their murders.


  • January 2017 - Family of AJ Armstrong continues to support the teen and reiterates their belief that he is innocent.

  • March 8, 2017 - Judge certifies AJ Armstrong as an adult in the shooting deaths of his parents.


  • April 12, 2017 - AJ Armstrong is released on bond after nearly nine months in jail.
Related Topics:
newsmurderdouble murderhomicideteenagerscourt casebondsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COURT CASE
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot gets deported
4 social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
DA: Little League coach murdered after suspect's ID confiscated at club
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
More court case
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mother pleads guilty in death of Scotty McMillan
Man dragged off United flight suffered broken nose, lost 2 front teeth, attorney says
Airstrike in Syria kills 18 US-supported fighters
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
More News
Top Stories
Man dragged off United flight suffered broken nose, lost 2 front teeth, attorney says
Garbage truck, car collide in deadly Southwest Side crash
Body of trailblazing judge found in river
Mother pleads guilty in death of Scotty McMillan
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Man who sued city over wrongful conviction awarded more than $13M
Man shot in Brighton Park garage
Show More
Taiwanese man from Chicago killed in Australia bus crash
Baby, mom and grandpa battle life-threatening illnesses
Shooting of Cook County judge was a 'targeted robbery,' police say
Cubs get World Series rings at Wrigley before Dodgers game
Aurora police officer charged with domestic battery
More News
Top Video
Man shot in Brighton Park garage
Man dragged off United flight suffered broken nose, lost 2 front teeth, attorney says
Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' opens Saturday
Baby, mom and grandpa battle life-threatening illnesses
More Video