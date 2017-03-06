Teen charged with decapitating mother

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. --Deputies in North Carolina have charged a teen with decapitating his mother in their home.
It happened in Franklin County on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64. The area is east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said 18-year-old Oliver Funez called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.
The teen - who was taken into custody without incident - is charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies said the dead woman is 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. Two young girls found in the home are okay.
Analysis of the crime scene was delayed by a couple hours because Sheriff's deputies had to go to a neighboring county to get a search warrant. Sheriff Kent Winstead said a judge signed the order around 4:15 in the afternoon.
"We'll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search. We owe it to the victims to make sure it's done in a proper manner - To make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served," said Wright.