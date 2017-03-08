NEWS

Chicago boy, 15, dies after dad suffers 'coughing or choking' fit, crashes on Ind. Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A Chicago teen is dead after his father crashed their family vehicle in Indiana.

On Sunday around 4:20 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County.

The 44-year-old driver, from Chicago, experienced a medical condition involving incontrollable coughing or choking and temporarily lost his vision, police said. The driver was attempting to pull onto the shoulder of the highway when he apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, police said.

The vehicle veered into the north ditch, slid sideways, and struck a tree.

The red 2015 Dodge Journey was carrying a family of two adults and three children at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old girl in the back seat was initially trapped in the vehicle. She, the driver, and his 17-year-old son were injured in the crash.

The 8-year-old was flown by helicopter to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The driver and his injured son were transported by ambulance to the same hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The woman in the vehicle was uninjured.

The driver's 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene from head trauma.

Lagrange County and the Orland, Ind., Fire Department assisted with ambulance service. The Orland Police Department and Steuben County Sheriff's Department also assisted in the investigation.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashcrashIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Spicer: 'Massive difference' in CIA, Podesta email leaks
Women march across the US to fight for equal rights
Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass
First-time voter who chose Trump protests health cost increase
More News
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Police: Man found dead on Blue Line tracks
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man killed by being forced to ingest bleach, authorities say
Show More
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
7'8" teen Bulls fan with genetic disorder gets size 28 shoes made by 3-D printer
Firefighter who lost both legs in 2013 motel fire that killed 4 dies
Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center
Another Calif. town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos