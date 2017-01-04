VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) --There are conflicting stories about what led a DuPage County sheriff's deputy to fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy Monday near west suburban Villa Park. Audio of the 911 calls his family made was released Tuesday night.
Trevon Johnson's sister called 911 around 12 a.m. Monday, asking them to have her brother taken away. She said he had a knife and was throwing glass in the house.
Caller: "He put his hands on me. He punched me in my head, several times. He broke the glass, dining room. He threw the Christmas tree. (inaudible) It's over! He needs to go to jail, now, he needs to go to jail!"
She apparently made the call after Johnson got into a physical fight with her.
Police responded to the home on Standish Lane in unincorporated Villa Park for a possible case of domestic violence. Johnson was shot and killed by a deputy.
Other relatives inside the home also called 911, as the deputy fired shots.
Operator: "Sir are you there?"
Caller: "The police are already here. I think they are shooting. They be shooting. I think he is shooting. What happened? What happened?"
Yelling, screaming and crying was heard in background.
Deputies said there was some kind of altercation between Johnson and the deputy who shot him.
But Johnson's relatives dispute that, saying he was unarmed when he was shot and the fight between the siblings was over by the time sheriff's deputies arrived.
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.