Teen gets probation, community service for attack on student

GENEVA, Ill. --A suburban Chicago student has pleaded guilty to an attack on an eighth-grader that left the victim unconscious.
In a deal with prosecutors, the attacker pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery before Kane County Juvenile Court Judge Clint Hull for the attack earlier this year on Henry Sembdner.
The attacker, unnamed because he's a minor, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service. The boy also must submit to random drug testing, attend school, cover court fees, and undergo counseling.
Authorities say the boy allegedly body slammed Sembdner on Feb. 3, after Henry bumped into him between classes at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin. Sembdner was placed in a medically-induced coma with head and facial fractures before returning home Feb. 7.