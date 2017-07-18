NEWS

Teen gets probation, community service for attack on student

Henry Sembdner (Family photo)

GENEVA, Ill. --
A suburban Chicago student has pleaded guilty to an attack on an eighth-grader that left the victim unconscious.

In a deal with prosecutors, the attacker pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery before Kane County Juvenile Court Judge Clint Hull for the attack earlier this year on Henry Sembdner.

The attacker, unnamed because he's a minor, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service. The boy also must submit to random drug testing, attend school, cover court fees, and undergo counseling.

Authorities say the boy allegedly body slammed Sembdner on Feb. 3, after Henry bumped into him between classes at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin. Sembdner was placed in a medically-induced coma with head and facial fractures before returning home Feb. 7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbeatingstudentsjuvenile crimeSouth ElginGeneva
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Police searching for suspects in violent multi-city crime spree
Marengo first responders, good Samaritans honored after explosion
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
More News
Top Stories
Police searching for suspects in violent multi-city crime spree
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Bystander killed in Park Manor shooting
Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Marengo first responders, good Samaritans honored after explosion
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Show More
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
Amber Alert cancelled after 3 Indianapolis children located
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos