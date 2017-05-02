  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Teen girl reported missing from northwest Indiana found in Ohio

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from northwest Indiana Friday night.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing personSchererville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
Riverside police: Woman drove drunk with 3 small children in car
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
FBI translator goes rogue, marries ISIS terrorist
More News
Top Stories
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Riverside police: Woman drove drunk with 3 small children in car
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Show More
Man accused of trying to pass several cars in Aurora crash that injured 4
FBI translator goes rogue, marries ISIS terrorist
School step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Man yanked out of car at gunpoint in Lakeview carjacking
American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos