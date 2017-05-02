Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
NEWS
Teen girl reported missing from northwest Indiana found in Ohio
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WLS
Tuesday, May 02, 2017 12:32PM
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from northwest Indiana Friday night.
Lake County Sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.
Related Topics:
news
missing girl
missing person
Schererville
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
Riverside police: Woman drove drunk with 3 small children in car
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
FBI translator goes rogue, marries ISIS terrorist
More News
Top Stories
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Riverside police: Woman drove drunk with 3 small children in car
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Show More
Man accused of trying to pass several cars in Aurora crash that injured 4
FBI translator goes rogue, marries ISIS terrorist
School step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Man yanked out of car at gunpoint in Lakeview carjacking
American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago