  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Teen girl reported missing from Northwest Indiana

Amelia King, 14.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police are looking for 14-year-old Amelia King, who was reported missing from Northwest Indiana Friday night.

King is described as while with long blonde hair, about 4 ft. 11 in. tall and about 100 lbs., police said. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a Twenty One Pilots tank top with different shades of gray, and two backpacks, one with a red-blue diamond design and one with kittens and puppies on it.

She was last seen around just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.

Her family has issued a statement that says, in part, "Amelia has been an honor student, attends church every week, and is not a problem child. Her disappearance is totally out of character. She has loving parents, a sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins who would give everything to make sure Amelia continues to have a good life."

Anyone who knows where King may should contact the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff's Department or call their anonymous tip line at 1-800-750-2746.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing personSchererville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
More News
Top Stories
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Driver rescued from flood waters in Bolingbrook
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Show More
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
Boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
President Obama returning to Chicago Wednesday
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos