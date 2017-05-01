Teen girl reported missing from Northwest Indiana

Police are looking for 14-year-old Amelia King, who was reported missing from Northwest Indiana Friday night.King is described as while with long blonde hair, about 4 ft. 11 in. tall and about 100 lbs., police said. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a Twenty One Pilots tank top with different shades of gray, and two backpacks, one with a red-blue diamond design and one with kittens and puppies on it.She was last seen around just before 1 a.m. Friday.Lake County Sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.Her family has issued a statement that says, in part, "Amelia has been an honor student, attends church every week, and is not a problem child. Her disappearance is totally out of character. She has loving parents, a sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins who would give everything to make sure Amelia continues to have a good life."Anyone who knows where King may should contact the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff's Department or call their anonymous tip line at 1-800-750-2746.