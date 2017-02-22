Teen in custody in Hammond stabbing death

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday after a man was found stabbed in a Hammond, Ind., house, police said.At about 1:30 p.m., the man was found with a stab wound to the chest in the 4900-block of Oak Street, Hammond police said. The man later died at a hospital.The 17-year-old suspect was located shortly afterward in the 4900-block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond.A motive was not immediately known, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906.