NEWS

Teen in custody in Hammond stabbing death

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday after a man was found stabbed in a Hammond, Ind., house, police said.

At about 1:30 p.m., the man was found with a stab wound to the chest in the 4900-block of Oak Street, Hammond police said. The man later died at a hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect was located shortly afterward in the 4900-block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond.

A motive was not immediately known, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906.
Related Topics:
newsman killedHammondIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago on hold
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
24-year-old shot and killed in Englewood
More News
Top Stories
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
Record warmth continues, but snow expected this weekend
NASA Announcement: 7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, could hold life
Powerball lottery jackpot at $403M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago on hold
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Show More
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer
Naperville restaurant among 43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's to close
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos